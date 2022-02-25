US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. 8,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,311. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

