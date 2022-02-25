USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.53. 70,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

