Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Paper were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,420,000 after acquiring an additional 185,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

