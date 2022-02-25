Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Garmin were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $110.41 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.76.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

