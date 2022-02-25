Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.89 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

NYSE PPL opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.