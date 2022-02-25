Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.56 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 299.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,546 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Republic Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

