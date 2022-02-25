Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cerner were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

