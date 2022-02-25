Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $14.75 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Profile (Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.