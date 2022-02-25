Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Uxin worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Uxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter.

About Uxin (Get Rating)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

