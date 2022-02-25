Vabble Trading Down 27.9% This Week (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $245,210.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108682 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

