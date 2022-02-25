Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:VVV traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.01. 927,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,991. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

