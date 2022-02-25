Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 927,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,839,000 after buying an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

