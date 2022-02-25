Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Gap Down to $12.73

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $11.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 4,406 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $655.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

