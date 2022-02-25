VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.30% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.