Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $288.84 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.