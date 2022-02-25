Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 564,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,036,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

