Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.08

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.08 and last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 72395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

