Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lessened by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 261,643 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,440,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.17 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

