Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,449,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

