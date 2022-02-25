Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,854. The company has a market capitalization of $638.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 58.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

