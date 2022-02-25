Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

VNTR stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Venator Materials by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

