Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $42,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

