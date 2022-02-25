Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,965 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.