Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 610,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

