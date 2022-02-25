Verition Fund Management LLC Has $438,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in LHC Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,969,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $128.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

