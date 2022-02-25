Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $392,000 in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Cord Blood as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at $152,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CO stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. Global Cord Blood Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

