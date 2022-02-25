Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.