Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 116,568 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,568 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 83.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 71.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 720,362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 418,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBP opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

