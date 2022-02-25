Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.50

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,316.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 469.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

