Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRT. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vertiv by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.