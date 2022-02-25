Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

