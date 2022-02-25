Vestcor Inc Sells 130 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,531 shares of company stock worth $27,442,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

