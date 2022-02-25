Vestcor Inc Sells 1,428 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 616,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,005,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 146,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

IVZ opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

