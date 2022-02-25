Vestcor Inc Sells 216 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Shares of OC opened at $90.64 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

