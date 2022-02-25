Vestcor Inc Sells 478 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

