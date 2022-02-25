Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 347,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.