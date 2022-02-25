ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

VIAC stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 87,606,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,362,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

