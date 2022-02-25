Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vicarious Surgical.

RBOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

RBOT opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

