Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Vicor stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

