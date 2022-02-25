Vincent Ciruzzi Sells 3,593 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $190.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

