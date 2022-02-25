Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $29.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

