Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Plans $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by 108.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $40.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.04. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,602. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.78.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

