Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Visa by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $200,803,000 after purchasing an additional 387,444 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

NYSE V opened at $218.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

