Visteon (NYSE:VC) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

