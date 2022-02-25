VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $170.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $118.68. The company had a trading volume of 82,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

