VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

VMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.32.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

