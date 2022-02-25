VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. VMware updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56 EPS.

NYSE VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

