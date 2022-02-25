Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,809 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 35.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

