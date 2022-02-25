Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 326,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Signify Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Signify Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

SGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Signify Health stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

