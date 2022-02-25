Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 120.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,434. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

